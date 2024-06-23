Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.92. 2,061,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $343.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

