Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

