Contrasting Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) & Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and Human Pheromone Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million 4.41 $58.53 million $1.20 32.86 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 12.97% 26.10% 17.35% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Oddity Tech and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oddity Tech and Human Pheromone Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 5 0 2.63 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oddity Tech presently has a consensus price target of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.32%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products containing synthetic human pheromones and other mood enhancing compounds in the United States and internationally. It provides a line of fragrance and toiletry products for men and women under the Natural Attraction trademark. The company also licenses its initial compounds and related technology, as well as sells its patented compounds to licensed customers to include these compounds as components in their products. In addition, it offers private label manufacturing services to licensed customers. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. distributes its products through distributors, as well as through the Web site, naturalattraction.com. The company was formerly known as EROX Corporation and changed its name to Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. in May 1998. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

