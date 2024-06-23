Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,226 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 240.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 768.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 103,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 201,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,581. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

