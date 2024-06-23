Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.