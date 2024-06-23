Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

View Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $452.13. The company had a trading volume of 786,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,845. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.