Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.63. 4,413,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,905. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.