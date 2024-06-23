Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $815,145. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.39. 8,426,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

