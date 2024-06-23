Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

