Cooper Financial Group Acquires 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.54 and its 200-day moving average is $386.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

