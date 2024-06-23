Cooper Financial Group Acquires 45,733 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 86,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 221.7% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 915,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,058. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

