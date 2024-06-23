Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Dynatrace by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 6,881,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

