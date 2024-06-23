Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,176,630 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 444,454 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 151,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,651,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 121,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

