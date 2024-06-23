Cooper Financial Group Buys 8,127 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB remained flat at $45.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,212. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

