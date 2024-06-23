Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 5,670 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,733,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
