Cooper Financial Group Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,530 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

