Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,826. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.