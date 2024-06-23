Cooper Financial Group Has $1.43 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 571,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

RQI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.39. 242,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.