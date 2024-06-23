Cooper Financial Group Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 423.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 609,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,597,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,009,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 5,772,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

