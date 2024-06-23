Cooper Financial Group Has $316,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. American Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.94 and a 200 day moving average of $384.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

