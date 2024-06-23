Cooper Financial Group Has $519,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 544,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 88,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $622,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.99. 830,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

