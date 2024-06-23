Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 9,586 WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter worth $15,363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter worth $9,270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,430,000 after buying an additional 123,575 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth $4,035,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth $3,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 1,458,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

