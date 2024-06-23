Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,420 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,181,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,538,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FTEC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.62. The company had a trading volume of 173,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

