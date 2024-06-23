Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,545 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 304,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,033,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,930. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

