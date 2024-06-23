Cooper Financial Group Sells 7,823 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HDV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,615. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

