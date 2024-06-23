Cooper Financial Group Takes $392,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.06. 2,618,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.