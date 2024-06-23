CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.73. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

