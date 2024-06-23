CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $111.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. Analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $4,404,981.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares in the company, valued at $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

