Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 661 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,624,000 after buying an additional 220,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,987,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.69. 1,130,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $226.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.43.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

