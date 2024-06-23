Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.42. 2,811,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,174. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

