Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.100-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $286.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

