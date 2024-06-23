CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $94.38.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

