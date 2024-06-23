D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.39. 3,460,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,366. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

