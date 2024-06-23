D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Republic Bancorp comprises about 0.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 72,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,145. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $120.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

