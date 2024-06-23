DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

