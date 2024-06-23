Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.76.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

DRI stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

