Degen Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Degen has a market capitalization of $113.20 million and $21.17 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Degen has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00907164 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $19,748,979.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

