dForce USD Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $6,732.60 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,494,282 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98798737 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,483.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

