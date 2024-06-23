DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,094 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,474,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,828,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 29,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

