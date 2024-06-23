DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 201 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 497,065 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 596,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 301,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 538,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,237. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
