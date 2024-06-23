DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 102,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IYH stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 124,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

