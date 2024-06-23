DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.97 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $133.05 million and $4.97 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00601290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00115438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00036418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00261190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071333 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,088,681,580 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

