Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree
In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %
DLTR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
