Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 2,560 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,734 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $66,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,884,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,482. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.