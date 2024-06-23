Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.89. 2,173,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.77 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

