Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.
Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
