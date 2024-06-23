Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 47,534 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $30,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

EL traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. 5,159,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $198.86.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.