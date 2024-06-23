Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.6 %

KLA stock traded down $13.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $816.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

