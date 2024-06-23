Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business's revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

