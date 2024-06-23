Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $38.16 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $38,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 58.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 415,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 152,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 62.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.7 %

APTV traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,236. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

